1. Always regenerate a session ID (SID) when elevating privileges or changing between HTTP and HTTPS.

User M: Visits the website, and has a session ID assigned to them. They either look at the GET parameters (?sid=xxxxx) or at the headers (Set-Cookie: sid=xxxxx) to determine their session ID. Once they have the ID, they craft either a direct link using the GET parameters (http://example.com/?sid=xxxxx) or they construct a non-direct link which will add the relevant headers. This link is then sent to User V.



User V: Gets an email from User M which says "Hey, check out your new look banking account! http://example.com/?sid=xxxxx" Since the link looks legitimate (example.com is the real URL) then the user clicks the link confident it's not a scam. They then login with their account.



User M: Since this user already had the same session or already knows the SID, they will now be logged in to the site as if they are user V. If you regenerate the SID, then this wouldn't be possible since user M would no longer know the correct SID.



session_regenerate_id(true);

2. Check for suspicious activity and immediately destroy any suspect session.

If ($_SESSION['_USER_IP'] != $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'] || $_SESSION['_USER_AGENT'] != $_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT']) { session_unset(); // Same as $_SESSION = array(); session_destroy(); session_start(); session_regenerate_id(true); Log::create("Possible session hijacking attempt.", Log::NOTIFY_ADMIN) Auth::getCurrentUser()->reAuthenticate(Auth::SESSION_SUSPICIOUS); } $_SESSION['_USER_IP'] = $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']; $_SESSION['_USER_AGENT'] = $_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT'];

If ($_SESSION['_USER_LOOSE_IP'] != long2ip(ip2long($_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']) & ip2long("255.255.0.0")) || $_SESSION['_USER_AGENT'] != $_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT'] || $_SESSION['_USER_ACCEPT'] != $_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT'] || $_SESSION['_USER_ACCEPT_ENCODING'] != $_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING'] || $_SESSION['_USER_ACCEPT_LANG'] != $_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE'] || $_SESSION['_USER_ACCEPT_CHARSET'] != $_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT_CHARSET']) { // Destroy and start a new session session_unset(); // Same as $_SESSION = array(); session_destroy(); // Destroy session on disk session_start(); session_regenerate_id(true); // Log for attention of admin Log::create("Possible session hijacking attempt.", Log::NOTIFY_ADMIN) // Flag that the user needs to re-authenticate before continuing. Auth::getCurrentUser()->reAuthenticate(Auth::SESSION_SUSPICIOUS); } // Store these values into the session so I can check on subsequent requests. $_SESSION['_USER_AGENT'] = $_SERVER['HTTP_USER_AGENT']; $_SESSION['_USER_ACCEPT'] = $_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT']; $_SESSION['_USER_ACCEPT_ENCODING'] = $_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING']; $_SESSION['_USER_ACCEPT_LANG'] = $_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE']; $_SESSION['_USER_ACCEPT_CHARSET'] = $_SERVER['HTTP_ACCEPT_CHARSET']; // Only use the first two blocks of the IP (loose IP check). Use a // netmask of 255.255.0.0 to get the first two blocks only. $_SESSION['_USER_LOOSE_IP'] = long2ip(ip2long($_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']) & ip2long("255.255.0.0"));

3. Store all session information server-side, never store anything except the SID in the client-side cookie.

// Manually set the cookie setcookie("sid", // Name session_id(), // Value strtotime("+1 hour"), // Expiry "/", // Path ".wblinks.com", // Domain true, // HTTPS Only true); // HTTP Only // Or, in php.ini session.cookie_lifetime = "3600"; // Expiry session.cookie_httponly = "1"; // HTTP Only session.cookie_secure = "1"; // HTTPS Only session.cookie_domain = ".wblinks.com" // Domain // Then session_start will use the above config. session_start();

4. Confirm SIDs aren't from an external source, and verify the session was generated by your server.

If (!isset($_SESSION['MY_SERVER_GENERATED_THIS_SESSION'])) { session_unset(); session_destroy(); session_start(); session_regenerate_id(true); } $_SESSION['MY_SERVER_GENERATED_THIS_SESSION'] = true;

5. Don't append the SID to URLs as a GET parameter.

6. Expire sessions on the server side, don't rely on cookie expiration to end a user session.

$_SESSION['_USER_LAST_ACTIVITY'] = time();

$_SESSION['SESSION_START_TIME'] = time();

if ($_SESSION['SESSION_START_TIME'] < (strtotime("-1 hour")) || $_SESSION['_USER_LAST_ACTIVITY'] < (strtotime("-20 mins"))) { session_unset(); session_destroy(); Auth::getCurrentUser()->reAuthenticate(Auth::SESSION_EXPIRED); }

7. Use long and unpredictable session IDs.

session_start(); session_regenerate_id(true);

8. Properly sanitize user input before setting headers with them.

$nextPage = Sanitizer::sanitize($_GET['next_page']); header("Location: $nextPage");

http://example.com/?next_page=login%0d%0aSet-Cookie:%20sessionID%3d12345678

?next_page=login\r

Set-Cookie: sessionID=12345678

Location: login Set-Cookie: sessionID=12345678

9. When a user logs out, destroy their session explicitly on the server.

session_unset(); session_destroy(); session_start(); session_regenerate_id(true);

unset($_COOKIE); // This will only remove it from the superglobal and will do nothing to // the actual client-side cookie. setcookie("sid", "", 0); // 0 sets the expiry time to when the browser is closed and doesn't // immediately expire it. Don't use 0! setcookie("sid", "", strtotime("-1 hour")); // Sets the expiry to one hour in the past right? // In server time yes, but cookies are stored on the client in their // local timezone, so depending on where that is, it may not expire for a // few more hours!

setcookie("sid", "", 1);

10. Check your session configuration.

11. Force users to re-authenticate on any destructive or critical actions.

Auth::getCurrentUser()->reAuthenticate(Auth::ACTION_SENSITIVE_CRITICAL);

Summary

