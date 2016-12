What's the impact to you if your password is leaked?

Someone will have access to that service's account, including all information you've stored with that service (email, address, security questions, etc). If you use the same password in other places, those accounts are all compromised and you've given them access to everything stored with those services too.

Protecting against sites that don't securely store your password.

Never use the same password on more than one site. Ever. Always use the most complex password you can that fits with the site's password requirements. Never put information on your account that the company doesn't absolutely need. (Use fake information if it's "required" but they don't really need it. An online store doesn't need to know my date of birth, mother's maiden name, etc.) Regularly purge expired/irrelevant information from your accounts. (Optional) Use a different email address for every service you sign up for.

1. Never use the same password on more than one site.

2. Always use the most complex password you can.

cat /dev/urandom | tr -cd "[:graph:]" | head -c ${1:-100}; echo

3. Never put information on your account that the site doesn't absolutely need.

4. Regularly purge expired/irrelevant information from your accounts.

5. Use a different email address for every account you sign up for.

If a website leaks your email address to spammers, you can very easily add a filter to mark those emails as SPAM. If you receive an email claiming to be from a certain website, but which wasn't sent to your special alias, you can be sure it's a phishing attempt. If an online account is broken into, and your email grabbed, it will be useless for logging into any other website since you will be using a different email.

How is all of this stuff going to actually help me?

Someone will have access to that service's account, including the limited information you've stored with that service.

Afterthought: How did we get into this mess?