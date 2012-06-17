Fix Graphics in Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx on a Toshiba Portégé
This is a brief follow on from my previous note on how to fix networking for the same setup.
After recently purchasing the awesome Humble Bundle V, it became apparent that I'd never got the graphics working properly on my laptop with Ubuntu 10.04. For those crazy people out there who, like me, want to run Ubuntu 10.04 on their new laptop, here's how to get the graphics drivers installed and working.
Before you follow these steps, you should make sure that your hardware is an Intel Graphics Controller. I'm using a Toshiba Portégé (Z835-ST6N03), so you may need to adjust some steps if you're using different hardware.
To find our your exact hardware, you can use lspci. You may get an unhelpful response if you haven't updated your PCI IDs though,
Updating your IDs and running the command again will give you something more descriptive.
The source of my information comes straight from Stefan Glasenhardt's Intel Graphics Driver blog post (German), and the packages to install come from his PPA.
Run the following to install the drivers,
Then create /etc/X11/xorg.conf and add the following,
Finally, if you aren't already running the latest kernel from backports, now is the time to do that,
Once you reboot, your graphics should all be working nicely. This also means compiz will now work if you feel like having fancy desktop effects.
