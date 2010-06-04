What is XSRF?

I thought I'd make a comment on your site. Check out this cool image!

<img src='http://example.com/delete_my_account.php" />



The Wrong Way To Protect Against XSRF

<?php $url = parse_url($_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER']); if ($url['host'] != "wblinks.com") { die("You're not coming from my site. Possible XSRF attack"); }

The Right Way To Protect Against XSRF

$_config['csrf_token_lifetime'] = "15 mins"; // How long the tokens should last.

// Generates a nonce, by base64 encoding some random binary data. public static function generateNonce($length = 20) { return substr(base64_encode(openssl_random_pseudo_bytes(1000)), 0, $length); }

// Generate a new XSRF token and store it in the user's session. public static function getXSRFToken() { $nonce = Auth::generateNonce(); $tokens = Session::get("_xsrf"); $tokens[$nonce] = strtotime("+".$_config['csrf_token_lifetime']); Session::set("_xsrf", $tokens); return $nonce; }

// This will determine if an fkey is valid private static function validateXSRFToken($xsrf) { $tokens = Session::get("_xsrf"); if ($tokens == null) { return false; } // Sanity check // Check that the fkey exists, and time has not expired foreach ($tokens as $key => $expires) { // Remove any tokens that have expired. if (time() > $expires) { unset($tokens[$key]); Session::set("_xsrf", $tokens); continue; } // If key matches and isn't expired, we can use it. if ($key == $xsrf && time() <= $expires) { // Key is good, remove it from use unset($tokens[$key]); Session::set("_xsrf", $tokens); return true; } } return false; }

// Creates the form input to use public static function getXSRFFormInput() { return "<input type=\"hidden\" name=\"fkey\" value=\"".Auth::getXSRFToken()."\" />"; }

<form action="do_something.php" method="POST"> <fieldset> <?php echo Auth::getXSRFFormInput(); ?> <input ... /> </fieldset> </form>

<input type="hidden" name="fkey" value="3748ab53cf129d536eca" />";

$_SESSION['_xsrf'] array(1) => { ["3748ab53cf129d536eca"] => int(1275675864) }

if (count($_POST) > 0) { if (!Auth::validateXSRFToken($_POST["fkey"])) { Log::create("XSRF", "Possible XSRF attack", LOG::NOTIFY, LOG::NOTIFY_ADMIN); // Inform user that why things broke and how to fix it. Notification::set("Your session token expired. Please refresh and try again (don't use the back button).", NotificationType::ERROR); // Redirect back to whichever page they came from. header("Location:".Session::getReferer()); exit(); } }

Why an Array of Tokens?

The token must be tied to a specific users' session, it should not be site-wide! The token should have some sort of expiry time. The token must be invalidated once it's been used.

Why only POST?

POST Refresh

Final Thoughts